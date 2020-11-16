UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Charged With Spying For Egypt While Working For Merkel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 08:07 PM

Man charged with spying for Egypt while working for Merkel

A man who worked in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's press office has been charged with spying for Egypt, prosecutors said Monday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :A man who worked in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's press office has been charged with spying for Egypt, prosecutors said Monday.

The German national, named as Amin A., began working for the visitor service of the Federal government press office (BPA), headed by Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert, in 1999.

"He used this position from at least July 2010 to support employees of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service (GIS) in obtaining information," prosecutors said in a statement.

Born in Egypt, the man is accused of using his language skills and the resources available to him at the BPA to survey and compile reports on the German media, especially about domestic and foreign policy.

He also participated in an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to recruit a source for the GIS in 2014 and 2015 by providing secret service staff with a contact.

In return for his efforts, Amin A. is said to have received preferential treatment from the Egyptian authorities for himself and his family, including help with his mother's pension.

He was also invited to official receptions, such as the farewell of the then Egyptian ambassador to Germany in 2019.

"There are indications that Egyptian services are trying to recruit Egyptians living in Germany for intelligence purposes through their visits to Egyptian diplomatic missions in Germany and their trips to Egypt," a report by the domestic intelligence service published in July said.

Aside from a brief interlude following the popular uprising that ousted president Hosni Mubarak in 2011, Egypt has been ruled by the military since 1952.

The army is highly visible in Egypt's public life, with former top brass currently serving as ministers and heading governorates.

Current President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi led the army's overthrow of elected president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 following mass protests against the Islamist leader's rule.

Related Topics

Army Egypt German Germany Man Angela Merkel July 2015 2019 Family Media From Government Top

Recent Stories

Dubai CommerCity partners with Hellmann, DHL Expre ..

9 minutes ago

CBUAE extends the applicability period of Targeted ..

9 minutes ago

NMU to recruit doctors temporarily to tackle growi ..

1 minute ago

EU Welcomes Interim Results of Moderna Vaccine Pha ..

1 minute ago

Knee injury ends season for Bordeaux wing Cros

1 minute ago

Secretary Health announces Rs 0.3 mln for solar sy ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.