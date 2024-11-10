Man City beaten again at Brighton to open door to Liverpool

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Manchester City slumped to a fourth consecutive defeat after blowing the lead to lose 2-1 at Brighton on Saturday, allowing Liverpool the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

City had not suffered defeat in the league for nearly a year prior to losing at Bournemouth last weekend.

But after also exiting the League Cup to Tottenham and being on the end of a 4-1 thrashing by Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League, Pep Guardiola has lost four straight matches for the first time in his illustrious managerial career.

The English champions looked set to bounce back from their chastening night in Lisbon on Tuesday when Erling Haaland prodded in his 15th goal of the season at the second attempt after his initial effort was saved by Bart Verbruggen.

City, though, were opened up at will in the second half and were finally punished by a pair of Brighton substitutes.

Joao Pedro fired in the equaliser after City failed to clear in a goalmouth scramble.

Matt O'Riley has had to wait for his Premier League debut after suffering a serious ankle injury days after sealing a move from Celtic.

The Danish international marked his bow in style when he slotted in from Pedro's pass seven minutes from time.

Liverpool can stretch their lead at the top of the table to five points with victory over Aston Villa at Anfield later on Saturday.

- Wolves off the bottom -

Wolves ended a wait since April for a Premier League win by beating fellow strugglers Southampton 2-0 to move off the foot of the table.

Gary O'Neil was under huge pressure to deliver after a 13-game winless run in the top flight and got the perfect start when Pablo Sarabia swept home Matheus Cunha's pass for Wolves' fastest ever Premier League goal.

Cunha smashed home a stunning second goal himself early in the second period to give Wolves a vital three points, which sees Southampton replace them at the bottom of the table.

"He's huge for us. He has such ability," said O'Neil on Cunha's influence. "A big win for us and Matheus Cunha had a big say in it."

Fulham moved into seventh by inflicting more misery on Crystal Palace with a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park.

Emile Smith Rowe pounced on an error from Maxence Lacroix to open the scoring in first-half stoppage time.

The Eagles' hopes of a fightback were hit when Daichi Kamada saw red for a wild lunge on Kenny Tete.

Harry Wilson came off the bench to score twice in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win over Brentford on Monday and the Welsh international was an impact substitute again to wrap up the victory seven minutes from time.

Yoane Wissa scored a brace as Brentford twice came from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-2.

Twice the in-form Cherries led through Evanilson and Justin Kluivert.

But the Bees have taken 16 points from a possible 18 at home this season.

Brentford quickly levelled on both occasions through Wissa and Mikkel Damsgaard.

Wissa then completed the comeback with his seventh goal in eight league appearances this season.

West Ham and Everton did little to quell the discontent among both fanbases in a 0-0 draw.

There were loud boos at full-time at the London Stadium from the West Ham support, but a point does edge Everton four clear of the bottom three.

