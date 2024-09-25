Man City Confirm Rodri Knee Ligament Injury
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Manchester City confirmed on Wednesday that Rodri suffered ligament damage to his right knee during their weekend clash against Arsenal, although the full extent of the injury remains unclear.
The midfielder has been in Spain this week consulting specialists after limping off midway through the first half of the match at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday after a collision with Thomas Partey.
"Manchester City FC can confirm that Rodri has suffered a ligament injury to his right knee," the Premier League champions said in a statement.
"The injury was sustained during the first half of this weekend's 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League."
The statement added: "Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the injury and expected prognosis."
There is no timescale on his recovery but, speaking after his team's 2-1 League Cup win against Watford on Tuesday, City boss Pep Guardiola said Rodri would be out "for a long time".
