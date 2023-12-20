Man City ease into Club World Cup final but must cope without Haaland

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Manchester City will have to cope without Erling Haaland as they aim to lift the Club World Cup for the first time in Friday's final against Fluminense.

The European champions shrugged off their sluggish Premier League form to cruise past Urawa Reds 3-0 in Tuesday's semi-final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Haaland watched on from the stands as Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva struck after Marius Hoibraten's own goal opened the scoring.

The Norwegian still provoked the biggest cheer of the night from a barely half-full King Abdullah sports City Stadium when he offered the crowd a wave as he appeared on the big screens during the first half.

But City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed his top scorer will miss the final and does not know when Haaland will be fit to feature again.

The 23-year-old has already missed four matches due to a foot problem.

City have won only one of their last six Premier League matches to fall behind Arsenal and Liverpool in the title race.

And they face in-form Everton away on their return to England on December 27.

"Erling still cannot train," said Guardiola after Haaland was left out the City squad.

Tournament rules state that the 23 players selected in the semi-final are the only players allowed to feature in the final.

Kevin De Bruyne will also miss the final despite making his return to training on Monday from a four-month layoff due to a hamstring injury.

Despite missing their biggest goal threat and creative hub, City were never troubled as an unblemished record for European sides against Asian teams at the Club World Cup was extended to 14 games.

"Happy to get to the final against Fluminense. It's the last step to win the title, the only title the club doesn't have, so we go for it," added Guardiola.