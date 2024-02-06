Man City Hat-trick Hero Foden In 'best Form For A Long Time'
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Phil Foden said he is in his best form for some time after scoring a hat-trick to help Manchester City up to second in the Premier League with a 3-1 win at Brentford.
The England international has now netted 14 times this season and is enjoying playing more centrally than he has in the past under Pep Guardiola.
"Really delighted with my performances, delighted with the way I'm playing," Foden told Sky sports.
"Playing more inside, where I want to play, as well. (It is the) best form I've had in a City shirt for a long time, consistently."
Victory took City to within two points of leaders Liverpool and with a game in hand to come.
The English champions became the first Premier League side to win four consecutive away games despite falling behind in all of them.
Neal Maupay opened the scoring for Brentford against the run of play, but City's pressure finally paid off when Foden slotted home in first-half stoppage time.
Foden then headed in Kevin De Bruyne's cross to turn the game around and completed his second career hat-trick 20 minutes from time from Erling Haaland's pass.
"We stayed calm. We are a team that trusts our ability, we had to remain patient," added Foden.
"Throughout we deserved the win, had a lot of chances and dominated the ball."
