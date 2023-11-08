Man City reach Champions League last 16 as Haaland destroys Young Boys

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Manchester City powered into the Champions League knockout stages as Erling Haaland banished fears over his fitness with a double in Tuesday's 3-0 win against Swiss side Young Boys.

Pep Guardiola's team have won all four of their Group G matches, ensuring their progress to the last 16 with two games to spare.

Haaland was fit to start at the Etihad Stadium after hurting his ankle in the first half of City's 6-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

And the Norway striker showed there was no lingering injury issue as he took his Champions League goal tally to a remarkable 39 in 34 matches.

He put City ahead with a first-half penalty and netted again with a brilliant long-range effort after Phil Foden's eye-catching strike doubled the holders' lead.

Young Boys had Sandro Lauper sent off in the second half of a one-sided contest that extended City's impressive streak of winning all 23 of their home games in 2023.

Sunderland hold the English record with 24 successive home wins, a mark that dates back to 1891 and 1892.

City are also unbeaten in their past 17 Champions League games and Guardiola now has the opportunity to rest players in the last two group matches if he wishes, instead prioritising Premier League fixtures against Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

"Of course we are incredibly happy to have qualified with two games left. Finish first in the group? We have time to think about it," Guardiola said.

"Maybe we were not sweet enough in the last moment to score more goals. But the word that defines this group for many years is consistency.

"We have high standards and that is why we are still in the Premier League up there and qualified from the Champions League."

The only dark clouds for Guardiola were injuries to John Stones, who faces a lengthy period out of action after suffering a first-half injury, and Manuel Akanji, who was replaced by Kyle Walker after sustaining a back problem in the pre-match warm-up.

"Manu had a problem in the back. Unfortunately John, he felt (injured) again. I feel so sorry for him," Guardiola said.

"It is a big loss for us. He is so important for what he does. He will recover, the season is long."

City defeated Young Boys 3-1 in Bern a fortnight ago and it didn't take long for the treble winners to reestablish their supremacy.

City's relentless pressure was rewarded in the 23rd minute when Matheus Nunes's deft turn drew a foul from Lauper in the Young Boys area.

Haaland stepped up to take the penalty, calmly sending Anthony Racioppi the wrong way before marking the moment by replicating Didier Drogba's leaping goal celebration.

Former Chelsea striker Drogba had challenged Haaland to copy either his or Gary Lineker's goal pose while presenting him with an award recently.

Unable to convert Foden's cross soon afterwards, Haaland wore the wry smile of a man who knew more City goals were only a matter of time.

Foden duly delivered in first-half stoppage time, conjuring a sublime solo effort as he controlled Jack Grealish's pass with a superb touch, skipped past Ulisses Garcia into the area and curled his shot into the far corner from five yards.

After curiously swapping shirts with a Young Boys captain Mohamed Ali Camara at half-time, Haaland put the result beyond doubt in the 51st minute.

Taking Rico Lewis's pass in stride, Haaland swivelled to unleash a thunderous strike that rocketed past Racioppi from the edge of the area.

It was Haaland's 15th goal this season and his 67th in 70 games for City.

Lauper was dismissed two minutes later for a second booking after a crude foul on Nathan Ake.

With the game all but over, Guardiola was able to take off Haaland to rest him for Sunday's crucial Premier League trip to Chelsea.