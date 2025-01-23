Open Menu

Man City Sign Forward Marmoush From Eintracht Frankfurt

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Man City sign forward Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Manchester City on Thursday announced the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush for a reported initial fee of around £59 million ($72.6 million).

The 25-year-old, whose contract is understood to include a potential further £4.2 million in add-ons, has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League champions.

Marmoush is City's third signing of the January transfer window following the arrivals of defenders Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis.

"This is a day I will never forget. To sign for Manchester City -- one of the best teams in the world -- is an amazing feeling," he said.

"I am delighted, my family are so proud, and we are all very happy to be here in Manchester."

Director of football Txiki Begiristain said Marmoush was an "accomplished and exciting forward".

"He's had an outstanding season, and every time we have watched him, he has influenced matches," he said.

"He has all the attributes a top-class attacker requires. He has outstanding pace and awareness, and he is exceptional in front of goal. He can also play a number of different positions, which is a really valuable asset."

His arrival at the Etihad Stadium comes during a frustrating season for City.

City, champions for the past four seasons, are currently fifth in the Premier League, 12 points behind leaders Liverpool having played a game more.

Defeat at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday has also left Pep Guardiola's side in danger of missing out on the Champions League knockout stages.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..

16 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club, Dubai Media Academy organise tra ..

16 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

16 hours ago
 UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economi ..

UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025

16 hours ago
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school qua ..

SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah

16 hours ago
 Executive Committee reviews progress on various pr ..

Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors

16 hours ago
 Police arrests accused involved in murder case of ..

Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man

16 hours ago
 Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance minist ..

Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos

16 hours ago
 Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

16 hours ago
 Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroe ..

Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb

16 hours ago

More Stories From World