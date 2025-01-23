Man City Sign Forward Marmoush From Eintracht Frankfurt
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Manchester City on Thursday announced the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush for a reported initial fee of around £59 million ($72.6 million).
The 25-year-old, whose contract is understood to include a potential further £4.2 million in add-ons, has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League champions.
Marmoush is City's third signing of the January transfer window following the arrivals of defenders Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis.
"This is a day I will never forget. To sign for Manchester City -- one of the best teams in the world -- is an amazing feeling," he said.
"I am delighted, my family are so proud, and we are all very happy to be here in Manchester."
Director of football Txiki Begiristain said Marmoush was an "accomplished and exciting forward".
"He's had an outstanding season, and every time we have watched him, he has influenced matches," he said.
"He has all the attributes a top-class attacker requires. He has outstanding pace and awareness, and he is exceptional in front of goal. He can also play a number of different positions, which is a really valuable asset."
His arrival at the Etihad Stadium comes during a frustrating season for City.
City, champions for the past four seasons, are currently fifth in the Premier League, 12 points behind leaders Liverpool having played a game more.
Defeat at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday has also left Pep Guardiola's side in danger of missing out on the Champions League knockout stages.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025
Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah
Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors
Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man
Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos
Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues
Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb
More Stories From World
-
Rubio affirms 'ironclad' US commitment to Philippines5 minutes ago
-
Man City sign forward Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt5 minutes ago
-
Two soldiers dead, 12 wounded in ambush by ex-Philippine rebels25 minutes ago
-
Russian drones, missiles kill one, wound 25 in south Ukraine35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan urges bold action plan to address 'alarming' situation in Haiti as gang violence escalates55 minutes ago
-
US envoy tells NATO chief allies must pay 'fair share' before expansion55 minutes ago
-
WWF blasts Sweden, Finland over logging practices55 minutes ago
-
Ukraine war roils German election campaign1 hour ago
-
Indonesia aims for food self-sufficiency in rice, corn, salt by 20261 hour ago
-
How things stand in China-US trade tensions with Trump 2.01 hour ago
-
Colombia moves to arrest guerrilla leaders behind wave of violence2 hours ago
-
S. Korea investigators recommend Yoon be charged with insurrection, abuse of power2 hours ago