Open Menu

Man City Sink Barca In Women's Champions League As Bayern Outgun Arsenal

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Man City sink Barca in Women's Champions League as Bayern outgun Arsenal

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Manchester City made a spectacular return to the Women's Champions League on Wednesday, defeating holders Barcelona 2-0 in the opening round of group stage matches as Bayern Munich downed Arsenal 5-2.

Both teams hit the woodwork in a lively start to the Group D clash at a sold-out Joie Stadium in Manchester, with City grabbing the lead when defender Naomi Layzell bravely scrambled home.

Vivianne Miedema headed smartly back across goal from a corner and a lunging Layzell reacted quickest to prod the ball past a crowd of Barcelona players.

Last year's Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati went close to an equaliser with a deflected effort, but Khadija Shaw grabbed a second for City to condemn Barcelona to a rare defeat.

Shaw beat the offside trap with a perfectly-timed run to latch onto Layzell's pass and rounded goalkeeper Cata Coll to clinch a memorable win.

"It's fantastic from Naomi and Bunny (Shaw) finishes it off. It gave the players a real lift and we have to remember who we're playing against. It's a step for us," City manager Gareth Taylor told DAZN.

"I said in my press conference yesterday that I really admire Barcelona and what they've done and we try to replicate that."

City are making their first group stage appearance, having last played in the Champions League proper in 2020-21 when Barcelona knocked them out in the quarter-finals.

The defeat is only Barcelona's second in 19 games in the group stage since its introduction for the 2021-22 season. It is also the first time they have failed to score a goal.

Pernille Harder scored a second-half hat-trick as Bayern kicked off their Group C campaign with a convincing victory over Arsenal in Germany.

Arsenal led through Mariona Caldentey's strike in Germany, but Bayern captain Glodis Viggosdottir brought the home side level before Sydney Lohmann put them ahead.

Laia Codina equalised for Arsenal midway through the second half only for Harder to find the net three times in the final 20 minutes to secure an impressive win for German champions Bayern.

"The last few years have been tough with injuries, so now I'm just happy to be back playing in the Champions League. I was happy with the goals and the win," said Harder, who ended a two-year goal drought in the competition.

Juventus are level with Bayern on three points following a 1-0 win away to Norway's Valerenga, with Sofia Cantore netting the only goal.

Swedish side Hammarby won their first ever group stage game 2-0 against Austrian champions St Poelten, who are appearing in the group phase for the third season in a row.

Vilde Hasund's long-range effort gave Hammarby the lead and Cathinka Tandberg followed up her late winner in qualifying by wrapping up the points with another goal two minutes from time.

Related Topics

Drought German Norway Germany Sydney Sofia Barcelona Manchester Lead Turkish Lira Women From Manchester City Arsenal Bayern Juventus

Recent Stories

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

13 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

13 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

15 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

15 hours ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

16 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

17 hours ago
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

17 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

17 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

17 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

18 hours ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

19 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World