Man City Squad Too Short To Cope With Injury Crisis, Says Silva

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 01:50 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Bernardo Silva said Manchester City's mounting injury problems are behind a dramatic collapse from the English champions after they failed to win for the eight time during nine games in a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

Twice City were forced to come from behind at Selhurst Park through Erling Haaland and Rico Lewis after Daniel Munoz and Maxence Lacroix had put 16th-placed Palace in front.

Lewis was then sent off meaning he will be suspended for next weekend's derby against Manchester United, adding to Pep Guardiola's defensive problems.

Defenders John Stones, Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji were all missing due to injury, while holding midfielders Mateo Kovacic and Rodrigo are also sidelined.

Phil Foden, last season's Premier League player of the year, has missed the last two matches due to illness but could be back to face United.

"We have to solve our problem in terms of injuries. That's so, so important," said Silva. "If the squad is this short then it is always so difficult for all the players to play three days after three days.

