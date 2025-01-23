Man City step up rebuild with Marmoush signing

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Manchester City on Thursday announced the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush, with Kyle Walker joining AC Milan on loan, as the club step up their rebuild during a disappointing season.

Egypt forward Marmoush has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League champions in a deal reportedly worth about £59 million ($72.6 million) plus a potential £4.2 million in add-ons.

Marmoush is City's third signing of the January transfer window following the arrivals of defenders Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis as manager Pep Guardiola reshapes his squad.

The 25-year-old, who scored 37 goals in 67 games for Bundesliga side Frankfurt, said signing for City was "an amazing feeling".

"With Pep, his technical staff and the world-class facilities here, players have everything they need to improve," he said. "That was really enticing for me when I had the chance to come here.

"And I cannot deny I also want to win trophies. City have been the most successful club in England for many, many years, so I know I am joining a winning environment and winning culture."

Director of football Txiki Begiristain said Marmoush, who has 35 international caps, was an "accomplished and exciting forward".

"He's had an outstanding season, and every time we have watched him, he has influenced matches," he said.

"He has all the attributes a top-class attacker requires. He has outstanding pace and awareness, and he is exceptional in front of goal. He can also play a number of different positions, which is a really valuable asset."

Marmoush's arrival at the Etihad comes during a frustrating season for City by their sky-high standards.

The club, champions for the past four seasons, are currently fifth in the Premier League, 12 points behind leaders Liverpool having played a game more.

- City struggles -

Defeat at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday means Guardiola's side are in danger of missing out on the Champions League knockout stages.

The 2023 European champions must beat Club Brugge next week to qualify for the Champions League play-off round after letting a two-goal lead slip in their 4-2 defeat in Paris.

City have been hit by a spate of injuries this season, particularly in defence.

Earlier this week they announced the signing of teenage defender Vitor Reis from Brazilian club Palmeiras for a reported fee of £29.6 million.

It followed the arrival of Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens.

But Walker is ending his long association with the club, set to join AC Milan on loan for the remainder of the season.

The England right-back, 34, has endured a difficult campaign at City and has not started a game since their derby loss to Manchester United on December 15.

He has been left out of Guardiola's matchday squad altogether for their past four games.

Last week City announced that forward Erling Haaland has signed a blockbuster new deal keeping the prolific forward at the Etihad until 2034.

The club are splashing the cash even as they wait to learn the outcome of a major disciplinary case.

City faced an independent commission hearing last year to examine more than 100 charges from the Premier League concerning alleged breaches of its financial rules, charges the club have always strenuously denied.