Man City Survive Orient Scare, Newcastle Beat Birmingham
Published February 09, 2025
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Kevin De Bruyne spared Manchester City's blushes with a late strike to beat third tier Leyton Orient 2-1 in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, while Newcastle also came from behind to win 3-2 at Birmingham.
Pep Guardiola's troubled side were rocked when Jamie Donley's long-range effort came back off the bar and rebounded in off City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega to give Orient an early lead at Brisbane Road.
The English champions finally drew level after 56 minutes when Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov deflected in Rico Lewis's shot for his first goal since signing for City from Lens in the January transfer window.
Guardiola had to turn to his bench more than he would have liked just four days before a mammoth Champions League play-off round first leg against Real Madrid.
But the introduction of De Bruyne made the difference as the Belgian midfielder scored 11 minutes from time.
"It was a typical FA Cup game, that is why this competition is unbelievable. For the fans, how the crowd support and we knew they are strong," Guardiola said.
"It is my ninth season in England. I played many times against lower division teams. It was a tight game and we knew it for the situation that we have, but we reacted really well with great character.
"
Victory came at a cost for City, though, as new midfielder Nico Gonzalez hobbled off just 22 minutes into his debut after a £50 million ($62 million) move from Porto.
Newcastle were also troubled by third-tier opposition as Birmingham, who are co-owned by NFL legend Tom Brady, led after one minute through Ethan Laird at St. Andrew's.
A quickfire double from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson turned the tie in Newcastle's favour, but Tomoki Iwata's blistering strike levelled before half-time for the League One leaders.
The Magpies, though, rounded off a fine week after reaching the League Cup final on Wednesday as Willock restored their lead on 82 minutes.
Bottom of the Premier League and seemingly destined for relegation, Southampton got no respite in the FA Cup as Burnley won 1-0 at St Mary's.
Scott Parker's team went in front after 77 minutes when Marcus Edwards scored from close-range on his debut after signing on loan from Sporting Lisbon.
It is almost 600 minutes since Championship promotion chasers Burnley last conceded a goal, with 10 clean-sheets in their last 11 games.
