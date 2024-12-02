Man City To 'reset' From Zero, Says Guardiola After Liverpool Humbling
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Pep Guardiola said Manchester City have to reset and start from scratch after losing 2-0 to Liverpool on Sunday to lose for the sixth time in seven games.
Liverpool extended their Premier League lead over fifth-placed City to 11 points and moved nine clear of Arsenal and Chelsea with another commanding display.
Cody Gakpo's early goal and a Mohamed Salah penalty 13 minutes from time sealed an 18th win in 20 games under Arne Slot for the Reds.
"I congratulate Liverpool, they deserve the victory and we accept the situation right now and we'll build from that," said Guardiola.
"We'll reset and start from zero... We'll see what happens by the end of the season."
Guardiola was even taunted with chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning" as Liverpool fans celebrated in the closing stages.
He responded by holding up six fingers, one for each of his Premier League titles in the past seven seasons.
So often under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool had to settle for second best to City.
But Slot's stunning start threatens to kill off the title race before Christmas.
"I don't think anyone, including me, would have predicted this," said Slot.
"I knew Jurgen left the team in a very good place. But still, to win so much with all the difficult teams we have played already is not something you could predict at the start of the season.
"But I saw Arsenal yesterday and Chelsea today and I saw City, they will come back because these teams have so much quality. They could go on the same run as us. So we have to stay sharp and focused."
kca/jc
Recent Stories
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
More Stories From World
-
Bove collapse stops Fiorentina's clash with Inter, McTominay keeps Napoli top1 minute ago
-
Olympic champions Hassan and Tebogo named 'Athletes of the Year'2 minutes ago
-
Lyon see off Nice in Ligue 1, Lille slip up2 minutes ago
-
Storm Bora kills two in Greece, leaves widespread damage31 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table32 minutes ago
-
Iraq MPs postpone vote on revised bill after outcry over underage marriage32 minutes ago
-
Edoardo Bove collapse causes Fiorentina's clash with Inter to be suspended32 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated41 minutes ago
-
Postecoglou claims Spurs in 'good shape' despite Fulham draw42 minutes ago
-
Liverpool pile on misery for Man City, Man Utd boss Amorim earns first Premier League win42 minutes ago
-
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah60 minutes ago
-
In-form Chelsea 'not ready' for title challenge: Maresca1 hour ago