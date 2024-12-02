Man City to 'reset' from zero, says Guardiola after Liverpool humbling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Pep Guardiola said Manchester City have to reset and start from scratch after losing 2-0 to Liverpool on Sunday to lose for the sixth time in seven games.

Liverpool extended their Premier League lead over fifth-placed City to 11 points and moved nine clear of Arsenal and Chelsea with another commanding display.

Cody Gakpo's early goal and a Mohamed Salah penalty 13 minutes from time sealed an 18th win in 20 games under Arne Slot for the Reds.

"I congratulate Liverpool, they deserve the victory and we accept the situation right now and we'll build from that," said Guardiola.

"We'll reset and start from zero... We'll see what happens by the end of the season."

Guardiola was even taunted with chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning" as Liverpool fans celebrated in the closing stages.

He responded by holding up six fingers, one for each of his Premier League titles in the past seven seasons.

So often under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool had to settle for second best to City.

But Slot's stunning start threatens to kill off the title race before Christmas.

"I don't think anyone, including me, would have predicted this," said Slot.

"I knew Jurgen left the team in a very good place. But still, to win so much with all the difficult teams we have played already is not something you could predict at the start of the season.

"But I saw Arsenal yesterday and Chelsea today and I saw City, they will come back because these teams have so much quality. They could go on the same run as us. So we have to stay sharp and focused."

