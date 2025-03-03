Open Menu

Man City Travel To Bournemouth In FA Cup Quarters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 01:20 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Manchester City were handed a tough trip to Bournemouth in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final draw, while Aston Villa travel to second-tier Preston.

Fulham's reward for beating holders Manchester United on penalties is a home tie in a London derby against Crystal Palace.

Brighton beat Newcastle 2-1 after extra time on Sunday and will face the winners of Monday's tie between Nottingham Forest and Ipswich.

The FA Cup is City's only realistic chance of winning a trophy in what has been a difficult season for Pep Guardiola's men.

City are favourites for the competition with the Premier League's top two Liverpool and Arsenal already eliminated.

However, they lost 2-1 in their trip to Bournemouth earlier in the season and the Cherries sit just four points behind the English champions in the Premier League.

Quarter-final draw in full:

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Preston v Aston Villa

Bournemouth v Manchester City

Brighton v Nottingham Forest or Ipswich

Ties to be played on the weekend of March 29 and 30.

