Man City's Foden Wins Football Writers' Award
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 06:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Manchester City's Phil Foden was Friday named Footballer of the Year by the English Football Writers' Association, with the club's Khadija Shaw scooping the women's award.
England attacking midfielder Foden joins a roll call of famous Names including Stanley Matthews, Bobby Charlton, George Best and Kenny Dalglish.
Foden is the third City player in the past four years to win football's oldest individual award, following Ruben Dias in 2021 and Erling Haaland last year.
The 23-year-old Foden received 42 percent of the votes, heading off competition from Arsenal's Declan Rice and his teammate Rodri, who came third in a ballot of the FWA's near 900-strong membership.
Foden has scored 24 goals this season as Pep Guardiola's City chase a Premier League and FA Cup double.
"Being named the Football Writers' Association footballer of the year is a huge honour," said Foden. "I'm very, very happy to receive this award but I could not have done it without the help of my teammates."
Guardiola praised his player but said he could get even better.
"The impact in the final third is really good, the work ethic," he said.
"Every year, due to the amount of games he's playing, the minutes he's playing, he's more mature and he understands the game but he has to continue. He's still young."
"Depends on him, simple as that," Guardiola added. "I promise you, it depends on him. Mentality, want more, do it again, do it again, be better in this department, I will live 24 hours for my game and for my profession. It depends on him, like all the players."
Khadija "Bunny" Shaw, who has scored 21 goals in the Women's Super League, pipped Chelsea's Lauren James, with the two taking a combined 80 percent of the vote.
Jamaica international Shaw will miss City's final two games of the Women's Super League season with a foot injury but is almost certain to finish as the top-scorer in the WSL as Gareth Taylor's side close in on the title.
"I am very proud and privileged to have received this award and to be recognised in this way is a special honour," said Shaw, 27.
"I want to also thank all of my teammates. They provide me with the chances to score goals and I could not have won this award without them."
