Man City’s Phil Foden named PFA Men’s Player of the Year

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Manchester City star Phil Foden on Thursday won the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Players' Player of the Year award.

"To win this award is something very special and it is one that I am very proud of and grateful for," Foden said.

"To be recognized this way by your fellow professionals means everything and I would like to thank everyone who voted for me," he added.

The 24-year-old also congratulated Kyle Walker, Rodrigo, and Erling Haaland on being voted into the PFA Team of the Year.

Foden finished the English giants' UEFA Champions League campaign with five goals and three assists in only eight games, including a super strike at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He is a two-time winner of the PFA Young Player of the Year award, clinching the prize in 2021 and 2022.

The English winger beat his teammates Erling Haaland and Rodri to secure the award, with Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins also shortlisted in the award’s Top Six.

Throughout the league campaign, he scored a career-high 19 league goals along with eight assists.

Foden helped Manchester City win the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, six English Premier League titles, four League Cups, and two FA Cups.