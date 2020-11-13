BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) An unknown man has supposedly set himself on fire near the building of the Albanian Foreign Ministry in Tirana, media reported on Thursday.

As reported by the Albanian Daily news portal, the man is believed to be homeless.

The 40-year-old was reportedly found engulfed in flames under a bridge in front of the ministry.

According to the report, the flame was extinguished immediately, but by the time police arrived at the scene the man was already unconscious.

The man was hospitalized by ambulance. His identity and motives are being clarified.