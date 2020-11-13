UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Commits Suspected Self-Immolation Near Albania's Foreign Ministry - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

Man Commits Suspected Self-Immolation Near Albania's Foreign Ministry - Reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) An unknown man has supposedly set himself on fire near the building of the Albanian Foreign Ministry in Tirana, media reported on Thursday.

As reported by the Albanian Daily news portal, the man is believed to be homeless.

The 40-year-old was reportedly found engulfed in flames under a bridge in front of the ministry.

According to the report, the flame was extinguished immediately, but by the time police arrived at the scene the man was already unconscious.

The man was hospitalized by ambulance. His identity and motives are being clarified.

Related Topics

Fire Police Tirana Man Albanian Media

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

2 hours ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

2 hours ago

Armenian Foreign Minister Discussed Karabakh by Ph ..

2 hours ago

Russia Awaits Official US Election Results Before ..

1 hour ago

Trump Renews Declaration of Nuclear Proliferation ..

1 hour ago

Reporting of written off/waived off loans, advance ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.