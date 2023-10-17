Open Menu

Man Dead In Bushfire In Australia's New South Wales

APP - Associated Press Of Pakistan Published October 17, 2023 | 11:10 AM

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Police confirmed on Tuesday that a man died in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) after a bushfire ripped through a rural property in the state's north.

Emergency services were called to Stony Creek Lane at Temagog at about 10:15 p.m. local time on Monday. A 56-year-old man was reported missing after a bushfire passed through the area.

On arrival, police officers located the body of a man, and his bulldozer nearby was destroyed. The man is believed to be a local property owner, whose identity still requires formal confirmation.

The Temagog area is currently remaining under the threat of an out-of-control blaze that has already burnt 21,010 hectares.

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) called on residents to stay alert and monitor their surroundings, as the active fire continues to burn close to properties.

According to the fire authority, as of 8:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, there are 69 fires burning around the state, with 32 not yet contained.

"While there are no total fire bans today, several areas in the north of the state will experience high fire danger," the NSW RFS warned.

