Man Detained After Assaulting Police Officers Near Interior Ministry Building In Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 08:15 PM

Man Detained After Assaulting Police Officers Near Interior Ministry Building in Moscow

A man was detained in central Moscow after attacking police officers near the Interior Ministry's building on Saturday, Yulia Ivanova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee's main investigations directorate for Moscow, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) A man was detained in central Moscow after attacking police officers near the Interior Ministry's building on Saturday, Yulia Ivanova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee's main investigations directorate for Moscow, said.

"According to the investigation, on October 31, 2020, a man attacked and struck several blows at police officers monitoring the public order on Petrovka Street in Moscow. The man born in 1988 has been arrested, and the necessary proceedings are currently being carried out," Ivanova said.

According to the spokeswoman, a criminal case was launched over the incident under Article 318 "Use of Violence Against a Representative of the Authority" of the Russian Criminal Code.

