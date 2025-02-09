Open Menu

Man Detained After Multiple Stabbing In Dublin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Police said they detained a man in Dublin on Sunday following a "serious incident" as local media reported that "up to four people" had been stabbed.

Reports said there was a heavy police and emergency service presence at the scene in the Stoneybatter area of the Irish capital after what appeared to be a random stabbing.

"A male has been arrested and is currently detained. There is no ongoing risk to the public at this time," police said in a statement adding that "further information will be provided when available".

The Irish Times reported that the suspect stabbed "the victims using regular household implements".

At least one of the victims was attacked while in their doorway, the newspaper said.

Police at this stage did not believe there was any terror link, it added, quoting sources.

None of the victims' wounds were believed to be life-threatening.

"I saw a lot of garda (police) cars arrive really fast. They all jumped out at exactly the same time. I saw a guy running and they dived on him outside a house," one resident said.

"He just screamed and screamed and screamed 'leave me alone.' He was terrified, like someone who wasn't expecting that to happen. And then it all stopped," she added.

