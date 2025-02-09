Man Detained After Multiple Stabbing In Dublin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2025 | 11:00 PM
Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Police said they detained a man in Dublin on Sunday following a "serious incident" as local media reported that "up to four people" had been stabbed.
Reports said there was a heavy police and emergency service presence at the scene in the Stoneybatter area of the Irish capital after what appeared to be a random stabbing.
"A male has been arrested and is currently detained. There is no ongoing risk to the public at this time," police said in a statement adding that "further information will be provided when available".
The Irish Times reported that the suspect stabbed "the victims using regular household implements".
At least one of the victims was attacked while in their doorway, the newspaper said.
Police at this stage did not believe there was any terror link, it added, quoting sources.
None of the victims' wounds were believed to be life-threatening.
"I saw a lot of garda (police) cars arrive really fast. They all jumped out at exactly the same time. I saw a guy running and they dived on him outside a house," one resident said.
"He just screamed and screamed and screamed 'leave me alone.' He was terrified, like someone who wasn't expecting that to happen. And then it all stopped," she added.
pmu-har/sbk
Recent Stories
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Two-Day Official Visit to United Arab E ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Offers Condolences on the Passing Away of His Hig ..
From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its unique Expo experience
Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising: Building Tomorrow’s Global ..
Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow
Ministry of Finance participates in WGS 2025 with dynamic agenda
Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to decarbonise industry
Two Palestinian women, child killed by Israeli forces in Tulkarm
UAE hands over presidency of 115th Arab Economic and Social Council to Bahrain
ZHO launches initiative to localise special education teaching
TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its Hub Scientific Research Award
Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam
More Stories From World
-
Swiss vote rejects placing ecology at heart of constitution6 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz muscles past De Minaur for Rotterdam Open title6 minutes ago
-
Man detained after multiple stabbing in Dublin6 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table16 minutes ago
-
Tributes for Namibian independence leader Nujoma, dead at 9516 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka 'fully recovered' from Australian Open final loss26 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Offers Condolences on the Passing Away of His Highness Prince Karim A ..33 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update36 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results36 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table36 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results1 hour ago
-
Golf: Qatar Masters scores1 hour ago