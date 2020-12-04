UrduPoint.com
Man Detained For Trying To Set Church In Jerusalem's Gethsemane Garden On Fire - Police

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:36 PM

A man has been detained trying to set on fire a church in Jerusalem's Gethsemane garden, the police told Sputnik on Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) A man has been detained trying to set on fire a church in Jerusalem's Gethsemane garden, the police told Sputnik on Friday.

"There was an arson attempt inside the church. One of the benches sustained minor damage .

.. He [the culprit] was apprehended by a security guard who then called the police and handed him over to law enforcement," police spokesman Michael Singerman said.

The spokesman added that the arsonist was a 49-year-old resident of Jerusalem.

More Stories From World

