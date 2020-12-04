- Home
A man has been detained trying to set on fire a church in Jerusalem's Gethsemane garden, the police told Sputnik on Friday
"There was an arson attempt inside the church. One of the benches sustained minor damage .
.. He [the culprit] was apprehended by a security guard who then called the police and handed him over to law enforcement," police spokesman Michael Singerman said.
The spokesman added that the arsonist was a 49-year-old resident of Jerusalem.