Man Detained In Algeria For Threatening To Blow Up Saudi Embassy - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Man Detained in Algeria for Threatening to Blow Up Saudi Embassy - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The Algerian security services on Wednesday detained a man threatening to blow the Saudi embassy in the country's capital, media reported.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia's embassy in Algiers received a phone call from an unidentified person who threatened to blow up the diplomatic mission's headquarters, Algerian newspaper en-Nahar reported.

The Algerian authorities carried out an investigation and managed to detain the suspect on short notice, the report said.

