Man Detained in Belarus for Broadcasts of Military Aircraft Flights Near Minsk - Reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Belarusian law enforcement has detained a man who had been broadcasting online flights of military aircraft from the Machulishchy military airfield near Minsk for administrators of a Telegram channel deemed extremist in the republic, Belarusian media reported on Tuesday.

According to the ONT broadcaster, IT specialist Dmitry Mostovoy, a participant in protests against the results of the 2020 presidential election in Belarus, had offered to one of the Telegram channels to leak information. According to the report, the men had written to the Telegram channel, which monitors military activity in Belarus and is controlled by representatives of the opposition that fled the republic, and offered them to provide an access to a real-time webcam that he could install at his house to monitor the Machulishchy military airfield in the vicinity of Minsk.

The men had been broadcasting from a spot where military aircraft land and take off for two weeks from late January to early February, the report said. Specialists of the Belarusian State Security Committee took control of a chatbot of the Telegram channel, the report added.

According to the broadcaster, the man had been detained when he was collecting money as a reward for his work and a new webcam from a cache in a forest near Minsk. The broadcaster also showed a message from the channel's administrators praising Mostovoy's idea to broadcast the airfield on behalf of Ukrainian military intelligence but pointed out the advisability of installing a better camera that provides a clearer image to be able to identify types of aircraft more accurately.

The man is currently being held in a pre-trial detention center on the charges of state treason and facilitation of extremism.

The broadcaster linked Mostovoy's activities to the sabotage against a Russian A-50 early warning aircraft in February.

In early March, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced the arrest of a "terrorist of the Ukrainian intelligence services and his accomplices" who were involved in an attempt to sabotage the Russian A-50 aircraft at the airfield near Minsk in late February. He said that a Russian citizen recruited by Kiev, who lived in Crimea and also had a Ukrainian passport, was involved in the sabotage attempt. According to the president, the saboteur was trained by representatives of the Ukrainian Security Services, and the latest technologies, including drones, were used in the sabotage. The Belarusian president said that as a result, the A-50 aircraft had not been seriously damaged, but Minsk asked Russia to replace the aircraft.

The A-50 early warning aircraft arrived in Belarus as part of the coordination of the regional grouping of troops of the Union State and participation in the joint Belarusian-Russian flight exercises held in Belarus from January 16 to February 1.