Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Man Detained In Belarus For Broadcasts Of Military Aircraft Flights Near Minsk - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 03:30 AM

Man Detained in Belarus for Broadcasts of Military Aircraft Flights Near Minsk - Reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Belarusian law enforcement has detained a man who had been broadcasting online flights of military aircraft from the Machulishchy military airfield near Minsk for administrators of a Telegram channel deemed extremist in the republic, Belarusian media reported on Tuesday.

According to the ONT broadcaster, IT specialist Dmitry Mostovoy, a participant in protests against the results of the 2020 presidential election in Belarus, had offered to one of the Telegram channels to leak information. According to the report, the men had written to the Telegram channel, which monitors military activity in Belarus and is controlled by representatives of the opposition that fled the republic, and offered them to provide an access to a real-time webcam that he could install at his house to monitor the Machulishchy military airfield in the vicinity of Minsk.

The men had been broadcasting from a spot where military aircraft land and take off for two weeks from late January to early February, the report said. Specialists of the Belarusian State Security Committee took control of a chatbot of the Telegram channel, the report added.

According to the broadcaster, the man had been detained when he was collecting money as a reward for his work and a new webcam from a cache in a forest near Minsk. The broadcaster also showed a message from the channel's administrators praising Mostovoy's idea to broadcast the airfield on behalf of Ukrainian military intelligence but pointed out the advisability of installing a better camera that provides a clearer image to be able to identify types of aircraft more accurately.

The man is currently being held in a pre-trial detention center on the charges of state treason and facilitation of extremism.

The broadcaster linked Mostovoy's activities to the sabotage against a Russian A-50 early warning aircraft in February.

In early March, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced the arrest of a "terrorist of the Ukrainian intelligence services and his accomplices" who were involved in an attempt to sabotage the Russian A-50 aircraft at the airfield near Minsk in late February. He said that a Russian citizen recruited by Kiev, who lived in Crimea and also had a Ukrainian passport, was involved in the sabotage attempt. According to the president, the saboteur was trained by representatives of the Ukrainian Security Services, and the latest technologies, including drones, were used in the sabotage. The Belarusian president said that as a result, the A-50 aircraft had not been seriously damaged, but Minsk asked Russia to replace the aircraft.

The A-50 early warning aircraft arrived in Belarus as part of the coordination of the regional grouping of troops of the Union State and participation in the joint Belarusian-Russian flight exercises held in Belarus from January 16 to February 1.

Related Topics

Election Terrorist Russia Minsk Man Kiev Belarus Money January February March 2020 Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

41 minutes ago
 Egyptian President congratulates UAE Leaders on ne ..

Egyptian President congratulates UAE Leaders on new appointments

1 hour ago
 Winners of Dubai International Quran Award recogni ..

Winners of Dubai International Quran Award recognised

1 hour ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate Senegalese President on I ..

UAE Leaders congratulate Senegalese President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Burjeel Games 2023 concludes

Burjeel Games 2023 concludes

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.