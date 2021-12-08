UrduPoint.com

Man, Detained in France as Part of Investigation Into Khashoggi Murder, Released - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) A Saudi national, who was detained in France as part of the investigation into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, is not a suspect wanted by Turkey in this case, he was released, the France Info broadcaster reported.

On Tuesday, law enforcement agencies detained Khalid al-Otaibi at Charles de Gaulle airport at a request that Turkey sent to Interpol as part of an investigation into Khashoggi murder. Earlier in the day, the Figaro newspaper wrote that the detained man turned out to be the suspect's namesake and should be released by Thursday.

According to the prosecutor of the French republic, Khaled al-Otaibi was detained on the basis of an international arrest warrant issued by Turkey on December 5, 2015, as part of the investigation into the murder of Khashoggi.

Earlier, the Saudi Embassy in Paris issued a statement that the detained Saudi citizen was not involved in the case, and diplomats were awaiting his release.

