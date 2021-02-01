UrduPoint.com
Man Detained In Japan For Assaulting Doctor Over Request To Wear Mask - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 02:37 PM

Man Detained in Japan for Assaulting Doctor Over Request to Wear Mask - Reports

A 68-year-old man was detained in Japan on Monday on suspicion of injuring a doctor, who asked him to wear a mask properly, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) A 68-year-old man was detained in Japan on Monday on suspicion of injuring a doctor, who asked him to wear a mask properly, local media reported.

According to Kyodo news, the incident occurred in a hospital in Okayama Prefecture in the west of Japan on January 25.

The 34-year-old doctor saw the man's mask was on his chin and asked him to pull it up, but the patient became angry and allegedly grabbed the doctor by the chest, which led to a minor injury. The doctor reported the incident on January 28.

Amid the spread of the coronavirus, many government have either recommended wearing masks or made it mandatory in public places. National authorities and the world Health Organization published guides on how to wear a mask, which stress that it is important to keep the nose covered.

