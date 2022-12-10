UrduPoint.com

Man Detained In Latvia For Setting Up Broadcasting Of Russian TV Channels - Reports

December 10, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) A man was detained in the Latvian capital of Riga on suspicion of setting up "illegal television" in homes, the Delfi portal reported on Saturday, citing the police.

During the investigation, it was established that the man had been providing television connection and service for almost 100 households in the Riga region for a long time, the portal reported.

Police officers found and confiscated equipment for setting up a tv signal, access code cards of Russian satellite TV provider Tricolor, TV successors, computer equipment and telephones, payment cards, and accounting documents, the report added.

The detainee may receive up to two years in prison or community service and a fine under the article "violation of copyright or related rights".

The authorities of the Baltic countries have repeatedly interfered with the work of the Russian media on their territory. In particular, since June 9, the last 80 Russian TV channels have stopped broadcasting in Latvia.

