Man detained in Scotland not French murder suspect: UK police

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :A French man arrested at Glasgow airport is not the murder suspect wanted for killing his wife and four children eight years ago, Scotland's police said Saturday.

"Inquiries were undertaken to confirm the man's identity. Following the results of these tests it has been confirmed that the man arrested is not the man suspected of crimes in France," police said in a statement, adding that the man has been released.