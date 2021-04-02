UrduPoint.com
Man Detained Near Elysee Palace In Paris Sent To Psychiatric Facility - Prosecutor

Fri 02nd April 2021 | 09:44 PM

One of the individuals who were detained after trying to enter the courtyard of the Elysee Palace was sent to the psychiatric department of the Paris Police Prefecture, the city prosecutor's office told Sputnik on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) One of the individuals who were detained after trying to enter the courtyard of the Elysee Palace was sent to the psychiatric department of the Paris Police Prefecture, the city prosecutor's office told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, French media reported that a man with a Molotov cocktail was detained while trying to climb over the fence of the French presidential residence, the Elysee Palace. According to the prosecutor's office, police also detained two other people, a man and a woman, who accompanied him and filmed the developments. All three were charged with "premeditated violence with the use of weapons.

"

"This man [who was carrying a Molotov cocktail] was sent to the psychiatric department of the Paris Police Prefecture," a source in the prosecutor's office said.

An investigation has been launched into the matter. According police sources, the man, whose identity has not been disclosed, appeared in front of the Elysee Palace with a bottle of liquid and a piece of cloth set on fire.

While the Names of the other two detainees also remained unknown, some media outlets presumed that the suspect who was sent to the psychiatric department is Alexei Kuzmich, a 33-year-old artist of Belarusian origin.

