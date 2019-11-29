UrduPoint.com
Man Detained On London Bridge After Several People Stabbed - Police

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 09:53 PM

Man Detained on London Bridge After Several People Stabbed - Police

London's Metropolitan Police detained a man on Friday after several people were stabbed, according to its statement on Twitter

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) London's Metropolitan Police detained a man on Friday after several people were stabbed, according to its statement on Twitter.

"Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge .

.. A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured," it read.

The Sky news channel reported earlier that the attacker was believed to be fatally shot by the police. The ambulance said its crews were at the scene.

