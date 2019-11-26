Man dies after jumping from building following Albania quake

(@imziishan)

Tirana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :A man in his fifties died early Tuesday after jumping from a building in a panic following a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that rocked Albania, the defence ministry said.

The incident occurred in Kurbin in northwestern Albania, it said. The earthquake struck about 34 kilometres northwest of the capital Tirana, sending people in the city running into the streets.