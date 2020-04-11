Man Dies From Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) A man has died from the Ebola virus disease in the eastern region of Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo, just days before the country was to declare the end of the epidemic.

"Unfortunately, this means the government of #DRC will not be able to declare an end to the #Ebola outbreak on Monday, as hoped," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization, tweeted.

The man's death in the Beni territory in the north of the Kivu region was reported by a local news website, 7sur7.

The regional health minister, Moise Kakule Kanyere, said the 26-year-old traveling electrician fell ill on March 27, more than 50 days after the region's last Ebola patient recovered. The epidemic began in summer 2018 and has claimed over 2,200 lives.