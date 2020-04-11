UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies From Ebola In Democratic Republic Of Congo

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 01:50 AM

Man Dies From Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) A man has died from the Ebola virus disease in the eastern region of Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo, just days before the country was to declare the end of the epidemic.

"Unfortunately, this means the government of #DRC will not be able to declare an end to the #Ebola outbreak on Monday, as hoped," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization, tweeted.

The man's death in the Beni territory in the north of the Kivu region was reported by a local news website, 7sur7.

The regional health minister, Moise Kakule Kanyere, said the 26-year-old traveling electrician fell ill on March 27, more than 50 days after the region's last Ebola patient recovered. The epidemic began in summer 2018 and has claimed over 2,200 lives.

Related Topics

World Died Beni Man Congo March 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

Eurozone Countries Agree on Recovery Fund, But Det ..

2 hours ago

Italy extends lockdown despite business pressure

2 hours ago

COVID-19: Asian Development Bank funded first cons ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 49,000 additional ..

2 hours ago

Italy's Conte Vows to Reject ESM Loans in COVID-19 ..

2 hours ago

AEK fan breaks lockdown rule, gets season ticket

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.