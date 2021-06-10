UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies In Flood As Wild Weather Hits Australia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 03:23 PM

Man dies in flood as wild weather hits Australia

A man was found dead in a submerged car after floods hit southeast Australia on Thursday, authorities said

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :A man was found dead in a submerged car after floods hit southeast Australia on Thursday, authorities said.

Parts of Australia have been experiencing strong winds, snow and rainfall, with downpours in the Gippsland region causing fast-rising floodwaters.

Victoria state police said a man believed to be aged in his 60s was found dead in a partially submerged car at the village of Woodside, about two hours drive from Melbourne.

Police said the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated.

People in nearby low-lying areas had been ordered to evacuate their homes earlier on Thursday morning.

In March, torrential downpours caused vast flooding across eastern Australia, damaging thousands of homes and leaving two people dead.

Scientists have warned that Australia, which suffered devastating bushfires in 2019-2020, can expect more frequent and more extreme weather events as a result of climate change.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Police Snow Australia Car Melbourne Man March From

Recent Stories

Vivo Officially Launches Vision+ Mobile Photo Awar ..

8 minutes ago

UAE suspends entry of passengers from Zambia, Demo ..

12 minutes ago

Mind Blowing New Charging Technology in Mysterious ..

14 minutes ago

South Korean MP apologizes over BTS tattoo picture ..

4 minutes ago

Total of 117 Russian, Kazakh, Ukrainian Citizens E ..

4 minutes ago

Rangers arrests street criminal involved in over 2 ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.