Man dies in landslide as Austria hit by heavy rain and snow

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :A man died on Monday in a landslide that destroyed much of his home in southern Austria , which has been hit by heavy rainfall and snow affecting transport and electricity

The retiree was behind his house in Carinthia state when part of the hill above it slid off, killing the 79-year-old, police said.

Earlier Monday, two women were rescued from the rubble of two houses after another landslide, this one in the spa town of Bad Gastein in Salzburg state.

Salzburg, Tyrol and Carinthia states have all seen heavy rain and snowfall since last week, leading to power cuts in thousands of homes.

Many roads and railway lines have also been cut, and several schools in these areas remained closed on Monday.