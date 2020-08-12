Man dies of bubonic plague in Mongolia

Bubonic plague has killed a man in western Mongolia, the country's health ministry said Wednesday

At least one person dies of the plague every year in the landlocked Asian country, where the rare bacterial disease is usually spread by fleas clinging to the hair of the marmots native to the region.

The government has responded with campaigns to discourage people from eating the large rodents.

Officials said a man died on Tuesday night in the latest case, which is still to be confirmedby laboratory tests.