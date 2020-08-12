UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies Of Bubonic Plague In Mongolia

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 04:01 PM

Man dies of bubonic plague in Mongolia

Bubonic plague has killed a man in western Mongolia, the country's health ministry said Wednesday

Ulaanbaatar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Bubonic plague has killed a man in western Mongolia, the country's health ministry said Wednesday.

At least one person dies of the plague every year in the landlocked Asian country, where the rare bacterial disease is usually spread by fleas clinging to the hair of the marmots native to the region.

The government has responded with campaigns to discourage people from eating the large rodents.

Officials said a man died on Tuesday night in the latest case, which is still to be confirmedby laboratory tests.

Related Topics

Died Man Mongolia From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Most important sector of cotton should not be igno ..

11 seconds ago

Pakistan Vs England: 2nd Test tomorrow

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches Customs Horizonsinitiative ..

3 minutes ago

Lukashenko Convenes Meeting on Security, Constitut ..

5 minutes ago

West Should Abstain From Fostering Color Revolutio ..

5 minutes ago

Train Derailment in Scotland's Aberdeenshire Has R ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.