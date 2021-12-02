UrduPoint.com

Man Dressed As Ninja With Sword Injures 2 Police Officers In Northwestern France - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 11:41 PM

Man Dressed as Ninja With Sword Injures 2 Police Officers in Northwestern France - Reports

A man in a ninja costume injured two police officers with a sword on Thursday in France's northwestern town of Cherbourg, France Bleu reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) A man in a ninja costume injured two police officers with a sword on Thursday in France's northwestern town of Cherbourg, France Bleu reported.

The incident took place when two officers tried to detain a man suspected of carjacking.

The man, dressed as a ninja with a sword in his hands, got out of the car and attacked the officers. A third officer, who was in a police car, opened fire on the attacker and gravely wounded him.

Both injured police officers were hospitalized.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police France Car Cherbourg Man

Recent Stories

Provision of correctional, welfare environment to ..

Provision of correctional, welfare environment to prisoners govt responsibility: ..

30 seconds ago
 IMF warns of 'economic collapse' unless G20 extend ..

IMF warns of 'economic collapse' unless G20 extends debt relief

31 seconds ago
 Omicron Threatens to Reverse Modest October Recove ..

Omicron Threatens to Reverse Modest October Recovery in Air Travel - Trade Group

32 seconds ago
 Russia-CSTO Proposal on Cybersecurity Was Removed ..

Russia-CSTO Proposal on Cybersecurity Was Removed From OSCE Agenda - Lavrov

34 seconds ago
 Germany's Merkel, Scholz Announce New Curbs for Un ..

Germany's Merkel, Scholz Announce New Curbs for Unvaccinated, Back Mandatory Sho ..

36 seconds ago
 Arrangements afoot for holding of Civic polls in A ..

Arrangements afoot for holding of Civic polls in AJK soon

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.