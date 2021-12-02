Man Dressed as Ninja With Sword Injures 2 Police Officers in Northwestern France - Reports

A man in a ninja costume injured two police officers with a sword on Thursday in France's northwestern town of Cherbourg, France Bleu reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) A man in a ninja costume injured two police officers with a sword on Thursday in France's northwestern town of Cherbourg, France Bleu reported.

The incident took place when two officers tried to detain a man suspected of carjacking.

The man, dressed as a ninja with a sword in his hands, got out of the car and attacked the officers. A third officer, who was in a police car, opened fire on the attacker and gravely wounded him.

Both injured police officers were hospitalized.