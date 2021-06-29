Man Faces Up To 20 Years For Jumping Out Of Plane On Taxiway In Los Angeles - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 05:20 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) A man who jumped out of a plane on the taxiway at the Los Angeles airport is facing up to 20 years in prison, media reported, citing a Federal criminal complaint.
According to the CBS Los Angeles broadcaster, a Mexican national aged 33 is charged with interfering with the crew's work as he attempted to enter the cockpit, then pushed a flight attendant out, headed to the emergency exit door, and went down the emergency airstair.
The maximum sentence can be a 20-year imprisonment.