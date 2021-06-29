UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Faces Up To 20 Years For Jumping Out Of Plane On Taxiway In Los Angeles - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Man Faces Up To 20 Years for Jumping Out of Plane on Taxiway in Los Angeles - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) A man who jumped out of a plane on the taxiway at the Los Angeles airport is facing up to 20 years in prison, media reported, citing a Federal criminal complaint.

According to the CBS Los Angeles broadcaster, a Mexican national aged 33 is charged with interfering with the crew's work as he attempted to enter the cockpit, then pushed a flight attendant out, headed to the emergency exit door, and went down the emergency airstair.

The maximum sentence can be a 20-year imprisonment.

Related Topics

Los Angeles Man Criminals Media Airport

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates track-lay ..

36 minutes ago

‏RAK Ports and global oil and shipping group Mon ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 2,184 new COVID-19 cases, 2,105 reco ..

2 hours ago

Latifa bint Mohammed opens GCC’s largest immersi ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Higher Committee meeting ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review regional de ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.