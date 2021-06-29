Man Faces Up To 20 Years for Jumping Out of Plane on Taxiway in Los Angeles - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) A man who jumped out of a plane on the taxiway at the Los Angeles airport is facing up to 20 years in prison, media reported, citing a Federal criminal complaint.

According to the CBS Los Angeles broadcaster, a Mexican national aged 33 is charged with interfering with the crew's work as he attempted to enter the cockpit, then pushed a flight attendant out, headed to the emergency exit door, and went down the emergency airstair.

The maximum sentence can be a 20-year imprisonment.