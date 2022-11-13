UrduPoint.com

Man Found Dead Under Rubble After Buildings Collapse In France's Lille - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Man Found Dead Under Rubble After Buildings Collapse in France's Lille - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) Rescuers found the body of a man under the rubble of two buildings that collapsed in the center of the city of Lille in France's north, French media reported on Sunday.

The two buildings collapsed in the center of Lille on Saturday. Rescue workers saved one victim from under the rubble, who sustained minor injuries. According to media reports, residents of one of the buildings were evacuated at night as a precautionary measure thanks to a tenant who alerted police and a local fire department after noticing that a wall in the house was warped.

Earlier reports suggested that no people died in the building collapse, with one individual considered missing.

The body was retrieved in the early hours of Sunday, the Ouest-France daily said, adding that the victim is likely to be a 45-year-old doctor who was unaccounted for.

Experts are reportedly examining the neighboring buildings to make sure they are stable.

The city prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the incident.

