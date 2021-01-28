Man held after bomb unit called to UK vaccine plant

British police on Thursday arrested a man after a suspect package was sent to a Covid-19 vaccination production site in Wales, leading to the deployment of a bomb disposal team

Production was halted and staff were evacuated from the Wockhardt site in Wrexham, north Wales, following the discovery on Wednesday.

Kent Police in southeast England said on Thursday they had detained a 53-year-old local man on suspicion of sending the package.

The package was made safe and employees were allowed back into the building.

"This temporary suspension of manufacturing has in no way affected our production schedule and we are grateful to the authorities and experts for their swift response and resolution of the incident," a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The Wockhardt plant employs around 400 people. The defence ministry said an explosive disposal unit was called out just after 1130 GMT on Wednessday to assist at the scene.

Wockhardt provides the final stage of services in preparing the Covid-19 vaccine developed by the British drugs group AstraZeneca and Oxford University.