Man Held After Crashing Car Near China School, Injuring Multiple Children
Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Police said Tuesday a man was in custody after crashing a car outside a Primary school in a central Chinese city, injuring multiple children.
China has witnessed a spate of deadly incidents in recent months -- from mass stabbings to car rammings -- a rare development for a country with a proud reputation for public security.
The issue has prompted soul-searching about the state of society, with some despairing about why an increasing number of people seem willing to "take revenge" on random civilians.
Many initial videos of Tuesday's incident already appeared to have been removed from China's tightly controlled social media platforms, echoing other mass casualty events.
State news agency Xinhua reported that "multiple students were injured", while state broadcaster CCTV said the "specific casualties" were still being investigated.
Police in the central city of Changde, home to over five million people, in Hunan province, said the crash took place just before 8:00 am (0000 GMT).
They also said a 39-year-old man surnamed Huang was being held in custody, adding that the injuries sustained by the victims were not life-threatening.
Footage circulating on Chinese social media -- which matched online images of the school -- appeared to show the aftermath of the incident, with dozens of children running in panic away from the site of the crash yelling "help, help".
In one clip, several people including a young child can be seen lying on the ground.
Another showed a bloodied man being hit with sticks by passersby shouting "beat him!" as he lay on the ground next to an SUV.
The crash took place outside Yong'an primary school in Hunan province's Changde.
Asked about the incident, the central government in Beijing declined to give further details.
"The Chinese government has always taken and will continue to take effective measures to ensure people's safety and social stability," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a regular briefing.
China has this year seen a string of mass casualty incidents, which some analysts have linked to growing anger and desperation at the country's slowing economy and a sense that society is becoming more stratified.
Beijing's top public prosecutor vowed "zero tolerance for crimes that infringe students' rights and interests and endanger campus safety" at a meeting on Tuesday, according to a post on its official WeChat account.
It also pledged to "make every effort to safeguard the safety of campuses and students".
Tuesday's crash was the third seemingly random outbreak of carnage in just over a week.
Last week a man killed 35 people and wounded more than 40 more when he rammed his car into a crowd in the southern city of Zhuhai -- the country's deadliest attack in a decade.
But authorities took almost 24 hours to release that toll, and videos of the attack later appeared to be scrubbed from social media.
Police said the suspect, surnamed Fan, had been "triggered by... dissatisfaction with the division of property following his divorce".
On Saturday, eight people were killed and 17 wounded in a knife attack at a vocational school in the eastern Chinese city of Yixing.
Police said the suspect was a 21-year-old former student who was meant to graduate this year but had failed his exams.
Tuesday's car crash quickly became one of the most discussed social media topics, racking up tens of millions of views on the Weibo platform.
Many users despaired at the occurrence of another grisly incident involving children.
"How can something like this be happening yet again?" asked one user.
"There have been so many people taking their revenge on society recently," said another.
Recent Stories
Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
More Stories From World
-
Spain royals to visit flood epicentre after chaotic trip: media2 minutes ago
-
Burst dike leaves Filipino farmers under water2 minutes ago
-
Over 1.8M affected by typhoons in Philippines2 minutes ago
-
Federer hails 'historic' Nadal ahead of imminent retirement3 minutes ago
-
Ukraine vows no surrender, Kremlin issues nuke threat on 1,000th day of war3 minutes ago
-
Italy beat Swiatek's Poland to reach BJK Cup final12 minutes ago
-
Putin broadens rules on Russia's use of nuclear arms22 minutes ago
-
Swedish app aims to solve household chore disputes43 minutes ago
-
Boeing announces almost 2,200 layoffs at historic sites1 hour ago
-
Floods strike thousands of houses in northern Philippines1 hour ago
-
Nearly 100 food aid trucks violently looted in Israeli-occupied Gaza, UN says1 hour ago
-
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members1 hour ago