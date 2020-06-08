UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Held For Planning Attack On Muslims In Germany

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 03:02 PM

Man held for planning attack on Muslims in Germany

Police in Germany have detained a man on suspicion of planning to kill Muslims in an attack inspired by the 2019 mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, prosecutors said Monday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Police in Germany have detained a man on suspicion of planning to kill Muslims in an attack inspired by the 2019 mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, prosecutors said Monday.

The 21-year-old from the northern city of Hildesheim had announced his attack plans "in an anonymous internet chat", the state prosecutor's office in the town of Celle said.

Initial investigations show the suspect "has for some time been considering the idea of committing an attack in which he wanted to kill numerous people in order to attract worldwide media attention," prosecutors said.

The suspect referenced the attacker who killed 51 people in two mosques in Christchurch in March 2019, and said he wanted to carry out a similar attack.

"His aim was to kill Muslims," prosecutors said.

Police found weapons in the suspect's home, as well as electronic files containing right-wing extremist content.

He was detained on Saturday and faces charges of threatening to commit criminal offences and financing terrorism through the purchase of weapons.

Germany has been rocked by a string of extreme-right attacks over the past 12 months.

A gunman with apparent far-right beliefs killed nine people at a shisha bar and a cafe in the city of Hanau, near Frankfurt, in February, while two people were killed in an attack targeting a synagogue in Halle, near Leipzig, in October.

In June 2019, pro-immigration politician Walter Luebcke was found shot dead at his home in the central state of Hesse, and a far-right sympathiser has been charged with his murder.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer proclaimed in March that right-wing extremism and right-wing terrorism were "the biggest danger for democracy in Germany", promising a beefed up security response.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Attack Internet Police Democracy Shisha Germany Leipzig Frankfurt Man Christchurch February March June October Criminals 2019 Mosque Muslim Media From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Two NYU Abu Dhabi graduates awarded Yenching Schol ..

19 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed tests positive for Coronavirus

40 minutes ago

Infinix Note 7 Speed King, now comes in 4GB/64GB

50 minutes ago

Rehman Malik demands Rs 500 million in suit for da ..

54 minutes ago

Corona screening lab set up at University of Agric ..

2 minutes ago

Ireland comes back to life as lockdown eased

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.