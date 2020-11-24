UrduPoint.com
Man Holding Children Hostage In St. Petersburg Surrenders To Authorities - Police

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Man Holding Children Hostage in St. Petersburg Surrenders to Authorities - Police

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) A man who took his six children hostage in St. Petersburg's Kolpino district on Tuesday has surrendered to the authorities, the children are unharmed, a representative of the law enforcement agencies told reporters.

The man agreed to surrender after negotiations with the law enforcement, he is now in a police office, a representative for the local office of the Interior Ministry said.

According to local authorities, the man was registered with a mental health institution in the neighborhood and a family was not financially secure.

The child protective services will now be looking into the family.

