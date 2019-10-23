UrduPoint.com
Man Holes Up At Museum In Southern France With Threatening Messages On Walls: Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:18 PM

At least one man was holed up at a museum in southern France on Wednesday, where threatening messages have been written on the building's walls, a police source told AFP

Nice, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :At least one man was holed up at a museum in southern France on Wednesday, where threatening messages have been written on the building's walls, a police source told AFP.

Officers surrounded the archeology museum in the Mediterranean town of Saint-Raphael, where the man, possibly with an accomplice, broke in overnight and refused to communicate with police.

One of the messages reads "the museum is going to become a hell", the source said, without specifying if the man was armed or if other people were in the building.

In a Twitter message police warned people to avoid the areain the historic centre of the resort town tucked between Cannes andSaint-Tropez.

