Man Hospitalized Following Attempted Self-Immolation In Downtown Moscow - Sources

Sun 31st January 2021 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) A man has been hospitalized after setting himself on fire at the Tverskaya street in downtown Moscow, a medical source told Sputnik Sunday.

According to the source, the man was walking through Tverskaya, poured liquid from a bottle on himself and then set himself ablaze outside of a McDonald's fast-food joint.

Later, the city police confirmed the incident, saying that the man was saved by a nearby police officer and fellow citizens.

"Using available firefighting equipment and personal uniform, the officer, as well as citizens who were present at the scene, put out the flame in a few seconds," the police said in a statement.

A law enforcement source told Sputnik that the failed self-immolator was allegedly motivated by personal circumstances and suffering from mental issues.

"The preliminary cause of the self-immolation attempt by the man in Moscow was private property relations. He was registered at a psychoneurological dispensary. He was suffering from paranoia," the source said.

The man is said to be unconscious and has been brought to the Sklifosovsky Research Institute of Emergency Care with over 60 percent of his body covered in burns.

