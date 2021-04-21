Man Hospitalized With Thrombosis in Brisbane 3 Days After Receiving Pfizer Shot - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) A police officer has been hospitalized with blood clots in Australia's city of Brisbane, the capital of the northeastern state of Queensland, three days after receiving the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, the country's 9News broadcaster reported.

The 40-year-old man, responsible for patrolling Queensland quarantine hotels, recently developed deep vein thrombosis after having a knee surgery.

However, the officer was discharged and back on duty after that, the broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

Commenting on the incident, Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles told reporters that an urgent investigation was underway to establish whether blood clotting was linked to the Pfizer shot.

Australia recommended earlier in April inoculating people under 50 with the Pfizer vaccine rather than the one manufactured by AstraZeneca, as the latter was implicated in higher risks of blood clotting.