Man Hurt In Parking Lot Shooting In South Moscow - Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) A shootout in a parking lot in southern Moscow left one man wounded, a spokeswoman for the Russian city's investigative committee told Sputnik.

The gunfight erupted between two groups of men in a residential area near Kashirskoye highway.

Its cause is not known.

"A man was wounded in a parking lot near apartment blocs," Yulia Ivanova said, adding an investigation was underway.

She later said that the committee had opened a criminal probe on charges of attempted murder, illegal arms trafficking and "hooliganism." Three suspects have been arrested.

More Stories From World

