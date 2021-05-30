UrduPoint.com
Man In Critical Condition After Shooting In Germany's Goeppingen - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 02:10 PM

Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Germany's Goeppingen - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) A 22-year-old man has been shot and severely wounded in the town of Goeppingen in southern Germany, media reported on Sunday.

An unknown perpetrator fired several bullets and hit the victim, who was then rushed to a hospital in critical condition and had to undergo surgery, the Bild newspaper said.

The police have reportedly dispatched several units to search for the shooter. The investigation into the incident is underway.

