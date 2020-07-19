UrduPoint.com
Man In Custody In Nantes Cathedral Fire Case - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) French police have detained one person as part of an investigation into the fire at the Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul in Nantes, media reported on Sunday.

According to the BFMTV channel, the detained man in a 39-year-old migrant who worked as a volunteer in the cathedral and was in change of locking the building on the eve of the fire.

Prosecutors told the tv channel that they had detained the man only for checking "clashes in his schedule."

The fire at the large gothic cathedral began on Saturday morning and required the mobilization of over 100 firefighters to defeat it. An investigation was launched into possible arson shortly thereafter.

The fire destroyed a 400-year-old organ, but the building itself remains intact and is not at risk of collapsing.

More Stories From World

