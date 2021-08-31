Man in Russia walks one week to confess to triple homicide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A man walked one week to a village to confess to a triple murder during a drunken dispute on a reindeer farm in a forest of Russia's Far East, investigators said Tuesday

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes in Russia, said the man and an acquaintance had started arguing while drinking on the farm in the Khabarovsk region, near the border with China.

The man then shot dead his acquaintance as well as two women, the committee statement said without giving many details.

"Due to the farm's remote location and the lack of transport options, the man walked for a week to the village of Okhotsk, where he turned himself in to the police and reported that he had committed the crimes," the statement said.

It added that the man it did not identify has been detained and that investigators have left for the farm that it said was deep in the woods.

Alcoholism has for years been on the wane in Russia thanks in part to anti-drink campaigns and aggressive moves by authorities to control sales.

But deadly incidents during drinking bouts remain common despite the progress.

In 2017, a man killed nine people during a drunken dispute in a village northwest of Moscow.