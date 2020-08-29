UrduPoint.com
Man In State Of Nevada May Be First COVID-19 Reinfection Case In US - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 02:40 AM

Man in State of Nevada May Be First COVID-19 Reinfection Case in US - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) A man in the state of Nevada may be the first person in the United States to be reinfected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Las Vegas Sun newspaper said in a report citing state officials.

The report said on Friday that a 25-year-old man who contracted the virus in April and recovered has been reinfected. The man had a mild case of COVID-19 in April, but struggled the second time he contracted the disease.

