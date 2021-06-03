UrduPoint.com
Man Injured In Fire At Tehran Oil Refinery

Thu 03rd June 2021

Man Injured in Fire at Tehran Oil Refinery

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) A man was injured on Wednesday in a large fire that broke out at an oil refinery in southern Tehran, a spokesperson for Iran's emergency department said.

"Fortunately, no one died. A man was injured. He received medical assistance at the site. He is in a satisfactory condition," Mojtaba Khaledi was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency.

The crisis management office said to the IRIB news channel that an emergency liquefied gas line had caught fire.

Shaker Khafaei, a senior press officer at the Tehran Oil Refining Co, told IRIB that sabotage was ruled out as a cause. He said that the fire was caused by a "technical problem."

Khafaei also said that the fire had not affected the refinery's fuel storage and there would be no gas shortages in the Iranian capital.

The chief prosecutor in the nearby city of Ray said that an investigation had been opened into the refinery accident.

