Man Injured In Shooting Near Church In Ukraine's Kiev - Police
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:33 AM
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) A man has been injured as a result of an unknown person opening fire near a church in the Podol area of the Ukrainian capital, the press service of the Kiev police said on Wednesday.
"[We] received information from doctors that a man sustained a gunshot wound as a result of a conflict in a parking lot near a church on Mostytska Street," the police said.
According to the press service, the man has been hospitalized.
An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.